Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Eastern Command of the Indian Army held the Investiture Ceremony 2025 at Ranchi Military Station to honour the bravehearts, distinguished personnel and outstanding units on Wednesday.

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) conferred the Gallantry and Distinguished Service awards to the recipients.

During the ceremony, 42 awardees including two Yudh Seva Medals, 21 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Sena Medals (Distinguished), two Bar To Sena Medals (Distinguished), one Bar To Vishisht Seva Medals and 11 Vishisht Seva Medals' recipients were presented with medals. In addition, 45 units were awarded GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Unit Appreciation.

Lieutenant General RC Tiwari said, "We are paying tribute to all those bravehearts who have sacrificed their life for the country. I am confident that these awards will keep inspiring the future generation for acts of bravery. Last year, the brave soldiers accepted every challenge to secure our borders. In the North and North East, the army conducted anti-terror operations successfully. Soldiers of Eastern Command have always played an important role during floods and other natural calamities."

"The brave soldiers of the command have always given full support to the civil administration. We are also proud of the huge and valuable contribution made by ex-servicemen of the Indian Army. Eastern command is always ready to tackle any challenge on the borders," he added.

Through this ceremony, the Army not only celebrates the individual and collective achievements of its personnel but also underscores the values of loyalty, selflessness, and patriotism that are integral to its mission. The Investiture Ceremony is a solemn reminder of the critical role played by these heroes in upholding the safety and freedom of the nation, inspiring future generations to continue the legacy of excellence and service.

Earlier the Southern Command of the Indian Army held its Investiture Ceremony at the Bombay Engineers Parade Ground in Pune on January 11 featuring Robotic Mules, a quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security. (ANI)

