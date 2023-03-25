Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Indore zone destroyed around 1100 kg of different types of seized drugs at a cement factory located in Manawar in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday, an official said.

The disposal of drugs was carried out under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He flagged off proceedings for the disposal of drugs and virtually joined via video conferencing.

Speaking to ANI, Zonal Director of NCB, Indore zone, Brijendra Choudhary said, "Today (March 24), an action to destroy drugs was organised across the country under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In this sequence, about 1100 kg of drugs were disposed of by the Indore NCB Zonal Unit, which includes Heroin, Ganja, Alprazolam and other drugs."

Notably, in November last year, 65 kilograms of opium being brought from the northeast in a truck were seized in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. The police had received information that a 10-wheeler truck containing bamboo would be coming with drugs hidden in the truck.

The driver was a drug dealer and was arriving from the northeast by travelling around 3000 km. When the truck reached the Rajmarg, the police stopped it for checking, after which the driver tried to flee. But, he was arrested by the police, and the truck was also seized.

The police seized around 65 kg of opium in 13 packets, which were hidden in the toolbox beside the seat of the truck. According to the police, the arrested person was identified as Shravan Kumar. The police registered the case against him under sections 8 and 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he was involved in this drug business for a long time. He brought drugs from the northeast and sold them in Rajasthan. He also said that his vehicle was also caught in 2019, but then he managed to escape from the police. (ANI)

