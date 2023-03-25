Ramnagar, March 25: A minor girl died in Karnataka's Ramnagar district after she was raped, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused has been arrested. The incident took place at the Tataguni village in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, 17-year-old victim studying in class 12 was raped at an isolated area near the village and she succumbed on the spot due to severe bleeding. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes Girl Repeatedly After Consuming Energy Pill in Unnao, Victim Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding From Private Parts.

The police said that the girl was lured to the spot by the accused, who hailed from the same village. Kaggalipura police have taken up investigation and the body has been shifted to the Rajarajeshwari Hospital. Karnataka Shocker: Man Force-Feeds Poison to Wife’s Lover in Kolar, Buries Body in Compost Kit; Arrested.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act.

