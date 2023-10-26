New Delhi, October 26: Starting from Rs 100, around 912 mementoes received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are up for e-auction where people can bid online and buy them. The proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative. At present, 5th round of e-auction is going on which started on October 2 and will continue till October 31. The exhibition of mementoes is on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi.

Items in this round of e-auction include the statue of Lord Laxmi Narayan Vitthal and goddess Rukmini, the Kamdhenu with calf memento, the Souvenir of Jerusalem, the Aranmula Kannadi, the brass statue of Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman, and Lord Hanuman, the statue of Ram Darbar, and the model of Golden Temple. Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Releases Three Books at Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot (Watch Video).

According to the trends, people at present are placing maximum bids on Lord Laxmi Narayan Vitthal and goddess Rukmini followed by the Kamdhenu with calf memento and Souvenir of Jerusalem. Three mementoes of G20 under India's presidency are also getting attention from the public.

Indigenous art forms of high artistic value are displayed in museums or the homes of art enthusiasts including Gond painting by Padmashri Artist Durga Bai, Chamba Rumal, Kavad Art, the headgear of Yakshagana Dance from Karnataka, and the bust of Basavanna in Bidri work.

PM Modi Mementos Up For E-Auction

I'm truly elated by the overwhelming response to the auction of the mementoes I've received over the years. As you're aware, the proceeds are dedicated to Namami Gange. I kindly encourage everyone to join in and place their bids for some of the very special mementos I have… https://t.co/INugTcW7x2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2023

Arrangements are made for specially-abled people wherein NGMA is conducting a touch-and-feel tour for the visually impaired and a sign language tour for the hearing impaired dedicated to the PM Modi mementoes exhibition. The price range of the auction is from Rupees 100 to 65 lakhs. Infantry Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Soldiers, Says ‘Their Tireless Vigil and Unmatched Valour Have Stood the Test of Time’.

The Namami Gange Programme flagship initiative of the Union Government is dedicated to preserving and restoring our national river Ganga, and enhancing its delicate ecosystem. The general public can participate in the e-auction by logging on to this link- https://pmmementos.gov.in/#/

According to the Ministry of Culture, the standout artefacts of this e-auction encompass replicas of architectural wonders like the Modhera Sun Temple and Vijay Stambh of Chittorgarh. Noteworthy pieces such as Chamba rumal, Pattachitra, Dhokra Amart, Gond art, and Madhubani art reflect the enduring and profound cultural essence, encapsulating both tangible and intangible facets of our diverse communities.

