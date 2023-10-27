Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 27, extended greetings to Indian army personnel on the occasion of Infantry Day 2023 saying their tireless vigil and unmatched valour have stood the test of time. Infantry Day is observed on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders. ITBP Raising Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Greet Indo-Tibetan Border Police Personnel.

Infantry Day 2023

Best wishes to all personnel of the Indian Army on Infantry Day. This is a day to honour the relentless courage and tenacity of our infantry. Every effort of theirs echoes their commitment to our nation's safety and sovereignty. Their tireless vigil and unmatched valour have… https://t.co/yuHxDJrvGb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)