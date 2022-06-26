Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) Authorities on Sunday reviewed security and other arrangements for the Budha Amarnath yatra scheduled to start next month in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The yatra will commence on July 29 and culminate on August 8 with the departure of 'Chari Mubarak' from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Fake Placement Agency, Seven Arrested for Cheating Over 250 Job Aspirants.

ADGP Mukesh Singh and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar visited the Budha Amarnath temple at Mandi and paid their obeisance, officials said.

Buddha Amarnath Temple, dedicated to lord Shiva, is one of the oldest shrines of Jammu region, and attracts a large number of devotees during the yatra.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'In May, Uddhav Thackeray Had Asked Eknath Shinde Whether He Wants To Be CM', Claims Aaditya Thackeray.

Later, they reviewed security and other arrangements for the yatra with senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Inder Jeet, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Mohd Haseeb Mughal and Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rohit Baskotra, they said.

Representatives of the temple management committee, co-ordination committee, civil society members, traders body all other stakeholders were also present during the meeting, officials said.

The stakeholders assured that they will whole-heartedly welcome the pilgrims and will facilitate the smooth conduct of the yatra, they said.

Senior officers of the Army, BSF, CRPF and intelligence agencies separately briefed the ADGP about the measures being taken on the security front, officials said.

Earlier, the ADGP and the divisional commissioner conducted an extensive tour of Poonch district and took stock of the law and order situation.

Singh held a meeting of all the supervisory officers and was briefed about the security situation in the border district, officials said.

They said the ADGP took stock of the steps being taken by the district police against over ground workers of terror groups and listed suspects.

He also spoke about the prevailing threat and suggested proactive and preventive measures to deal with the situation, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)