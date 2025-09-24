New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced the Award Ceremony of the 64th National Exhibition of Art as the chief guest on Wednesday in New Delhi. The President presented awards to 20 outstanding artists for their exceptional contributions to the visual arts, according to the Ministry of Culture.

The event was also attended by Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Vivek Aggarwal, and Nand Lal Thakur, Vice Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 25 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu congratulated all the award winners and expressed confidence that their work would inspire other artists. She observed that "in Indian tradition, art has long been regarded as a spiritual practice. Art is not only a medium of aesthetic appreciation but also a powerful tool for enriching our cultural heritage and fostering a more sensitive society." She appreciated that artists are using their vision and imagination to present the image of a new India.

Highlighting the importance of supporting artists financially, the President welcomed the Lalit Kala Akademi's initiative of putting artworks up for sale for the first time, which generated over Rs 1 crore. She said, "This will provide financial support to artists and strengthen our creative economy. Art lovers must not only appreciate the artworks but also take them home. We must all work together to strengthen India's identity as both an economic and cultural power."

Also Read | Piyush Goyal in US: Union Minister Attends Key Session on Energy Security in New York, Calls for Expansion of India-US Trade (See Pics and Video).

According to the release, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, remarked that "art is the reflection of a nation's identity. Supporting art and artists strengthens our national spirit and consciousness."

Shekhawat added that making the awarded works available for sale empowers artists, helps them become self-reliant, and contributes to their economic growth. He stressed that art should become an integral part of homes, schools, institutions, and public spaces to truly shape national consciousness.

Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, highlighted the significance of the NEA, held uninterrupted since 1955. He further stated that, out of the 5,922 entries received nationwide this year, 283 artworks were selected for display, and 20 exceptional works were awarded. "Over the years, the NEA has evolved into a major platform for understanding India's cultural depth and promoting diverse forms of visual arts, offering cash prizes of ₹2,00,000 along with a memento and certificate to each winner," he added.

The 64th NEA was inaugurated on August 5, 2025, in New Delhi by Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Organised by Lalit Kala Akademi, India's National Academy of Art, the exhibition celebrates India's rich visual heritage and contemporary art landscape while providing a platform for both senior and emerging artists to showcase their talent, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)