New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Congress leader Manishankar Ayiar, speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the problems of the state can only be solved if there is a discussion on Article 370 and 35A.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar said, "The final conclusion is that the problems exist in Jammu and Kashmir. To bring a solution we have to look at all of the problems collectively."

"This will begin when Article 370 and 35A are discussed. Whether they would be abrogated altogether or would be continued in the future," he added.

"It is necessary that the Supreme Court announce a decision on the topics which are called sub-judice," he said on Saturday.

On the other hand, on June 10, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that now the whole world is looking towards India as its position has strengthened manifold.

Defence Minister Singh was interacting with intellectuals at Gopal Narayan Singh University Rohtas, Bihar where he said, "BJP fulfils promises, we abolished Article 370 and the grand Ram temple is now being built. Hum rajniti sirf sarkar banane ke liye nahi balki samaj banane ke liye karte hai. (We don't do politics for forming a government but for the welfare of the society)."

Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday said that G20 has showcased that Jammu and Kashmir is on a path of development.

"This government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Everyone knows how the government has been working. In Jammu and Kashmir as well, the government has been working for development," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Ajay Bhatt said the Modi government has proven everyone wrong by peacefully organising the G20 event in the state.

"When Article 370 was abrogated and many in the opposition said that there will be rivers of blood. However, nothing of that sort was seen in Jammu and Kashmir. The state is on the path of development now. Now race is to excel in everything. The G20 event hosted here has shown the change. The myth has been busted and Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward," he said.

During the G20 event last month, Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Development of the North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said that the Tourism Ministry is keen to work with G20 nations to promote sustainable tourism in India and around the world.

While speaking at the inaugural session of the '3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting' at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), G Kishan Reddy said, "Significant progress has been made in the five key priority areas under the '3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting' namely Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management."

"These priorities are key building blocks for accelerating the transition of the tourism sector and achieving the targets for 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he added. The Minister also said that the Tourism Working Group is progressing in the right direction.

"Tourism Working Group is progressing in the right direction and the joint effort of G20 nations, international organisations and invited countries will result in the achievement of inclusive and action-oriented decisive guidelines for the tourism industry," he said.

At the event, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that commendable progress has been made in the five key priority areas under the '3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting' under Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management. (ANI)

