Chennai, June 11: In a unique love for his mother, a Chennai-based businessman has constructed a mini Taj Mahal in memory of his mother.

The mini Taj Mahal constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore at Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu which is the hometown of the businessman is drawing crowds from across the state. Taj Mahal: Agra Municipal Corporation Asks ASI To Pay Water and Property Tax on Mughal Monument.

Taj Mahal in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur:

Taj Mahal in Tamil Nadu : The son built 'Taj Mahal' in memory of his mother. Sheikh Dawood, A businessman from Tamil Nadu has built a grand monument to his mother, resembling the Taj Mahal, out of love for her. This monument is located in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. 1/n pic.twitter.com/VVZoNV7XqG — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) June 17, 2023

Amrudeen Sheik Dawood Sahib is a hardware businessman in Chennai and the only male member among the five siblings. His father Abdul Kader Sheik Dawood was a businessman in Chennai and dealt with leather goods. However, Abdul Kader Sheik passed away while his children were very young.

This Taj Mahal Is for Mother:

Jailani Bhivi, mother of businessman Amruddin Sheikh Dawood, passed away in 2020. As a symbol of a mother's sacrifice for her children, he hired an architect from Trichy and constructed a Taj Mahal-like building using white marble from Rajasthan. 2/n — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) June 17, 2023

His wife, Jailani Beevi was a person who did not give up easily and struggled hard to run the business and to bring up the five children, including four girls. All the children grew up and after the four sisters were married off, Amrudeen Sheik also got married. Supreme Court Junks Plea Seeking Fact-Finding Inquiry Into Taj Mahal’s History and Direction for Opening of 22 Rooms.

In 2020 Jailani Beevi passed away, which was a major shock to Amarudeen, as he was the one who had helped his mother from a very tender age in the shop and was always moving around with her. She passed away on a new moon day and Amarudeen decided to feast 1,000 people on every new moon day with biryani.

Man Builds Mini Taj Mahal in Memory of His Mother:

Sheikh Dawood said that the monument is a symbol of his mother's sacrifice and love, who raised him and his four sisters alone after his father's death. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/ru4iz6N7rh — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) June 17, 2023

However, Amarudeen thought that this was not enough and later came across the idea of constructing a mini Taj Mahal for his mother. He bought one acre land at his ancestral village, Ammayiappan, and with the support of a builder friend started constructing the monument.

He bought marble from Rajasthan and made pathways and walkways around the monument just like in the Taj Mahal at Agra and on June 2, the monument was opened to the public.

It has meditation centres where people of all faiths can meditate and a madrasa where 10 students are presently staying. Amarudeen, however, did not give publicity to the Taj Mahal of the South and people came to know of this through word of mouth.

