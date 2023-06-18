Ahmedabad, June 18: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed its ships and aircraft for the assessment of damage caused to the Gujarat coast due to Cyclone Biparjoy, the maritime agency said on Sunday.

There is so far no report of any adrift boats/objects, it said. The cyclone made landfall near Jakhau on Kutch coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening, felling trees and electric poles and damaging houses. Cyclone Biparjoy Videos: Cyclonic Storm Makes Landfall in Gujarat, Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Normal Life in Many Parts.

"All units under the Indian Coast Guard north west region headquarters are continuing with response action at the sea post-landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Coastal recce and extensive sorties are being undertaken to check any adrift boats/objects at the sea," the ICG said in a statement.

It said ICG ships, three Dornier aircraft and ALH MK3 helicopters have been comprehensively deployed in multi-mission mode for the purpose. They have been deployed to monitor coasts, with an emphasis on ports/harbours at Okha, Vadinar, Jakhau and Mandvi for damage assessment and response after the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at the Kutch coast, the statement said. Cyclone Biparjoy Video: Trees Uprooted, Hoardings Fall in Dwarka As Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Makes Landfall.

After the landfall of the cyclone, the ICG aircraft and helicopters have already undertaken six sorties across the Gujarat coast, and no adrift boats/objects have been reported so far, it said.

The ICG ships and aircraft were used to issue warnings to the mariners from June 6 onwards and urge people to move to safer areas. "A total of 39 ship days and 30 air sorties were undertaken specifically for that purpose. Also, six exclusive community interactions were conducted with fishermen and their leaders," the statement said.

Adherence to such advisories by mariners and timely evacuation of 50 personnel from oil rig 'Key Singapore' by ICG helicopters were key to the safety of lives and property in the affected areas, it said.