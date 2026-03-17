Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Four people were killed, and three others were injured after a landslide triggered the collapse of a protection wall in Itanagar officials said.

The deceased were identified as Choki Tasar, Ratan Burman, Godak Raja, and Godak Tabin.

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The incident took place at Niti Bihar area in Itanagar on Monday evening.

The incident occurred when seven people, including a few workers, were working at the site.

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Following the incident, the SDRF team, the police, district administration rushed to the spot and launched a search & rescue operation.

"The rescue team recovered four bodies from the site. Three injured persons were rushed to the hospital," Jumar Basar, SP of Itanagar Capital, told ANI over the phone.

He further said that the injured persons are currently admitted at hospital.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)