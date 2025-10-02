Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and in alignment with the vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Project Brahmank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launched a month-long Swachhata Abhiyan on October 2 at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The campaign will continue till October 31.

According to the Ministry of Defence PRO, the drive was inaugurated at 0600 hrs under the leadership of the Chief Engineer, Project Brahmank. A total of 85 participants, including officers, JCOs, supervisors, and subordinates, took part in the inaugural cleanliness drive held within the Project Brahmank campus.

The statement stated that the initiative focuses on maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene across the Headquarters complex, officers' family accommodation, other residential quarters, messes, vehicle parking areas, and the surrounding premises.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the primary aim of the programme is to ensure a clean, hygienic, and plastic-free campus environment, in line with the national vision of a 'Clean India' as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. By reinforcing values of discipline, collective responsibility, and community participation, Project Brahmank reaffirms its commitment to contributing towards nation-building through cleanliness and sustainable practices.

