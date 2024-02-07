Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, weeks after the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

"During their visit, the cabinet members were moved by the sight of Ram Lalla and the hospitality of Uttar Pradesh. They were the first political delegation from Arunachal Pradesh to have the darshan and worship of Ram Lalla after Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha," as per the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office.

The delegation, comprising 70 people, including cabinet ministers, MLAs, and officials, was given a guard of honour at Maharishi Valmiki Airport upon their arrival.

They were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh government's Agriculture and Ayodhya in-charge Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, Mayor Girishpati Tripathi, former Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu told ANI that he was very excited to visit the Ram temple, which had been built after 500 years.

"I am very excited to visit the Ram temple, which had been built after 500 years. I also visited Ayodhya two years ago, when the construction of the temple was going on. I had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the construction of Arunachal Bhawan in Ayodhya. The Ram temple is a matter of great pride for the country and it has heralded the arrival of Ramarajya and a new era of development," CM said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12:29 pm on January 22, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals. (ANI)

