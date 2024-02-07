Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], February 7 (ANI): A two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell at Govana village in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday evening was rescued in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The toddler had fallen into the borewell on Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m. and was rescued after over a nine-hour operation at around 4:00 am.

According to officials, the child was immediately shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar for treatment.

Two teams from the Fire Service Department and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called for the rescue operation.

Earlier in January, a three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Gujarat's Dwarka district died while being taken to the hospital within an hour after her rescue.

The girl, identified as Angel Sakhra, was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation and was taken to a government hospital in Khambhalia town where she was declared brought dead. (ANI)

