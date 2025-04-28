Itanagar, Apr 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Monday pitched for an inclusive policy for children with special needs.

Inaugurating a two-day event to mark 'autism month' here, he said there is a need for intensive sensitisation programmes.

Also Read | 'Who Is the SP, What You Doing?': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Loses Cool at Police Officer After BJP Workers Attempt to Disrupt His Speech During Protest Rally (Watch Video).

He stressed that frontline workers must be trained and encouraged to reduce stigma and foster a more inclusive, supportive environment for children with special needs and their families, an official statement said.

Parnaik suggested full implementation of inclusive education across all schools in the state through the mandatory appointment of special educators, particularly in junior classes.

Also Read | Father Dies Celebrating Daughter's UPSC Success: Prahlad Khandare, Retired Officer, Dies of Heart Attack While Celebrating Mohini's Success in Yavatmal.

He also proposed the establishment of government-run model special schools.

At the programme, Parnaik and Social Justice Minister Kento Jini distributed teaching and learning kits to children with special needs.

They also interacted with parents, autistic children, educators, medical specialists, and caretakers from rehabilitation and special centres.

The governor assured the parents that the state government is committed to addressing their challenges and will go beyond the usual means to support them.

He announced that Raj Bhavan will involve them in all its programmes.

As chancellor of the state's universities, Parnaik also proposed the introduction of a PhD program on autism studies to promote meaningful research addressing the challenges of neurodiversity.

Minister Jini said that all central and state schemes to support children with special needs will be implemented effectively.

The two-day event is being organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) in collaboration with the Health Department, National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities, and the Toko Rehabilitation Centre-cum-Special School.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)