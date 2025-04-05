Itanagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Union minister Ram Nath Thakur on Saturday called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan, where they deliberated upon ways to boost agriculture and infrastructure in the northeastern state.

During the meeting, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare discussed advancing farming development in the state, and addressing key issues related to the implementation and augmentation of central agricultural schemes in the state, an official release said.

Parnaik emphasised the importance of promoting modern and innovative technologies in the agriculture sector to enhance productivity, and improve the socio-economic conditions of farmers in Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

He also stressed on the urgent need to revive defunct government farms and enhance agricultural infrastructure.

Seeking stronger market linkages for farmers, the governor underlined the importance of implementing the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for perishable agricultural and horticultural produce, as well as the Integrated Scheme for Agricultural Marketing (ISAM) to develop scientific storage infrastructure.

“These initiatives would be pivotal in reducing post-harvest losses and ensure fair prices for farmers,” he said.

The governor also briefed Thakur on the state's ‘Arun Himveer' initiative, which supplies locally grown vegetables and produce to the armed forces stationed in Arunachal Pradesh.

Thakur assured Parnaik of the Centre's support in enhancing agricultural productivity and farmers' welfare in the state.

