Itanagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Twenty four more people, including one Army man, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 16,461, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

Of the 24 new cases, 15 were reported from Changlang, five from the Capital Complex region and two each from East Siang and West Kameng, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Also Read | C Rajagopalachari 142nd Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Last Governor-General of India.

Two infections were detected through True Nat tests and the remaining 22 via rapid antigen tests, he said.

At least 17 of the newly infected people are symptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres.

Also Read | Buffalo Meat, Cattle Residues Found in Indus Valley Civilisation Vessel in UP & Haryana, Suggest a Cultural Preference For Beef Consumption: Study.

Seven people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,697, the official said.

The state's recovery rate has risen to 95.35 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 709 active coronavirus cases, while 55 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the SSO said.

The positivity rate stands at 4.65 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 535, followed by West Kameng at 54, Changlang at 29 and East Siang at 17.

Over 3,66,530 samples have been examined for COVID-19 so far, including 595 on Wednesday, Dr Jampa added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)