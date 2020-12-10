India is observing the 142nd birth anniversary of C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor-General of India. Popularly known as Rajaji, C Rajagopalachari was an Indian politician, independence activist, lawyer, writer, historian and statesman. He was one of the first recipients of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Bharat Ratna: Know All About India's Highest Civilian Award; Here's List of Award Winners From C Rajagopalachari to Pranab Mukherjee.

Rajagopalachari was born in the Thorapalli village in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on December 10, 1978. In 1900's he started legal practice at the Salem court. Rajaji became a member and later President of the Salem municipality. He joined the Indian National Congress and participated in the agitations against the Rowlatt Act. Rajagopalachari also participated in Non-Cooperation movement, the Vaikom Satyagraha, and the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Here Are Interesting Facts About C Rajagopalachari:

Apart from being the last Governor-General of India, C Rajagopalachari was also the first Indian-born governor-general.

Rajaji served as the Governor-General of India from June 1948 until January 26 1950.

He also served as Chief Minister of Madras State.

Rajagopalachari issued the Temple Entry Authorization and Indemnity Act 1939, under which restrictions were removed on Dalits and Shanars entering Hindu temples.

He also opposed the Quit India Movement as he wanted dialogue with the British.

Rajagopalachari was appointed first Governor of West Bengal after partition.

Rajagopalachari was made the Home Minister after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death.

After resigning from the Congress, he founded the Swatantra Party.

Rajagopalachari died on December 25, 1972, at the age of 94 years. He was not only a politician and administrator, but Rajagopalachari was also an accomplished writer both in his mother tongue Tamil as well as English. He was also the founder of the Salem Literary Society. Rajagopalachari started the Tamil Scientific Terms Society in 1916.

