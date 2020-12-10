Lucknow, December 10: A new study has found that there is the presence of animal products, in ceramic vessels dating back about 4,600 years at seven Indus Valley Civilisation sites. According to a Hindu report, products, including cattle and buffalo meat have been found in the sites, which are in present-day Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The following information was published in the Journal of Archaeological Science and conducted as a part of the Two Rains project of the University of Cambridge and Banaras Hindu University. Indus Valley Civilisation Wiped Out After 900-Year Drought, Says IIT Kharagpur.

An interesting point which the study highlighted was that around 50-60 percent of the domestic animal bones found at the sites come from cattle/buffalo. This, therefore, suggests a cultural preference for beef consumption across Indus populations, supplemented by the consumption of mutton/lamb.

While cattle bones have been found in large numbers at Indus Valley sites, the study found little evidence of dairy products.

