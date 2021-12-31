Itanagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported three new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 55,339, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

One more person recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,038.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.46 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 21 active Covid-19 cases, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 13, followed by Namsai at three, Lohit and West Kameng at two each and Tawang at one.

Altogether, 12,04,943 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including, 149 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio was at 2.01 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,61,096 people have been inoculated thus far.

