Uttar Pradesh, December 31: A shocking case of murder has come to light from Lucknow where a man, along with his aides have been arrested for allegedly killing his lover's husband on Thursday. The accused killed the man and later dumped the body in a canal near Kisan Path in Chinhat, said the police. The deceased, identified as Sriram (42), a native of Barabanki, was working at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

As per the report published by The Times of India, the accused was identified as Avishisht Kumar, lecturer at state polytechnic at Jahangirabad. The accused and the deceased have known each other for over 10 years, however, the deceased got a whiff of the illicit affair between his wife, Sangeeta, and the accused. He used to object to long calls between Sangeeta and Avishisht. Fed up with Sriram's objections, Avishisht conspired to kill Sriram and asked his aides, Santosh and Sushil to murder him. Karnataka: Wife, Kids Arrested for Murdering Husband Over Love Affair in Shivamogga.

Sriram went missing on December 18. Reportedly, he had taken Avishisht and his accomplices in his car for a test drive as Avishisht had shown interest in buying his car. Police recovered the vehicle from Kurauli on December 22. Subsequently, police arrested Avishisht, his aides Santosh, Sushil, Kunti, and Sriram's wife Sangeeta. During intense interrogation, the accused confessed that they shot Sriram after kidnapping him and dumping his body in the canal. Rajasthan: Man Stabs 30-year-old Delhi native to Death Over Suspicion of Affair With His Spouse in Jaipur.

During the initial investigation, police found that Avishisht had paid the advance of Rs 1 lakh of the Rs 7 lakh deal he made to eliminate Sriram. Police have successfully recovered the weapon of murder but the deceased's body is yet to be recovered, said police.

