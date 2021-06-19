Itanagar, Jun 19 (PTI) At least 209 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 32,692, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 159 with one more person succumbing to the infection on Friday, the official said.

A 65-year-old man from Changlang died at home isolation due to Covid pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of fresh cases at 39, followed by Changlang and East Siang at 22 each, West Kameng (20), Namsai (16) and East Kameng at 10.

Fresh cases were also reported from Anjaw, Longding, Kurung Kumey, Lower Dibang Valley, Kra Daadi, Papumpare, Kamle, Lohit, Upper Siang, Pakke Kessang, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Tawang, Lower Siang, Shi-Yomi, Siang and Tirap district, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases 109 were detected through rapid antigen tests, nine through RT-PCR and three via TrueNat methods, the official said, adding that 121 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,599 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 314 patients were cured of the disease on Friday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 29,934, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 91.56 per cent while the active percentage stands at 7.95 and the positivity rate at 3.64 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 387, followed by West Kameng (277), Changlang (225), Namsai (193), East Siang (146) and Lohit with 142 cases.

Altogether 7,06,494 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,733 on Friday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 4,71,804 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

The state as on Friday has a total of 1,20,280 vaccine doses available including, 1,12,370 supplied from the Centre and 7,910 purchased by the state government from Serum Institute of India, Dr Padung added.

