Itanagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Eight more persons including two security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 16,920, a senior health official said here on Friday.

Three new cases were reported from Lower Dibang Valley, two from the Capital Complex region and one each from Papumpare, Tawang and West Kameng districts respectively, the official said.

Two Army men and a worker of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were among the fresh cases, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Seven new cases were detected through rapid antigen tests while one was detected through TrueNAT method, the SSO said.

Six more persons recuperated from the disease on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,798 Dr Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 66 active cases, while 56 people died so far due to the contagion, the SSO said.

The recovery rate and positivity rate in the state currently stand at 99.28 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively, he said.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active cases with 26, followed by Namsai (4), East Siang and West Kameng at three each, Lohit (2) and Changlang, Upper Subansiri, Papumpare and Tawang with one case each.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 24 active cases.

Altogether 4,18,501 samples have been tested so far, including 211 on Thursday, Dr Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that over one lakh people have been inoculated in the state since the vaccination drive began in January this year.

