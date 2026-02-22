New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) will organise the National Round Table Conference of ECI and State Election Commissioners (SECs) on February 24 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

According to a press note by ECI, it was stated that the Round Table Conference is being convened after a gap of 27 years. The last such Conference was held in the year 1999.

The Round Table Conference will be chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

State Election Commissioners of all States and Union Territories will participate along with their legal and technical experts. Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all 36 States and Union Territories will also attend the Conference.

The primary objective of the Round Table Conference is to foster synergies in the functioning of ECI and SECs with respect to electoral processes and logistics within their respective legal frameworks. The deliberations are expected to provide a platform for constructive exchange of ideas and reinforce the spirit of cooperative federalism in electoral management, EC said in its release.

During the day-long conference, discussions will focus around sharing of technology, EVMs and Electoral Rolls, besides strengthening of electoral processes.

Senior officials of the Commission will make presentations on key technological and operational initiatives including the recently launched ECINET digital platform and its transformative potential in streamlining electoral services.

Presentations will also highlight robustness, transparency and safeguards of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the press note stated.

Comparative presentation on States/UT-wise eligibility of electors with reference to the Representation of the People Act, 1950 will also be made to facilitate informed deliberations on legal frameworks governing Electoral Roll preparation across jurisdictions.

State Election Commissions are created by law of the respective States under the empowering provisions of 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. SECs are vested with the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of the electoral rolls for, and the conduct of all elections to the Panchayats and Municipal Bodies under Articles 243K and 243ZA respectively. (ANI)

