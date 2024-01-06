Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Tagin community in Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the 50th Si-Donyi festival at Naharlagun in Itanagar district on Saturday.

The Golden Jubilee celebration witnessed the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowma Mein, Education Minister Taba Tedir, and Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Saket Kushwaha.

The Si-Donyi Festival is the major festival celebrated among the Tagin tribe of Arunachal Pradesh in North-eastern India.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of the festival today at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

"The air at Si-Donyi celebration has brought alive the profound connect with our indigenous culture," said CM Khandu at the festival.

Expressing gratitude to the Festival Celebration Committee for extending him the invite to join the celebration as the chief guest along with Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, Khandu said that he has taken note of suggestions provided by the Tagin Cultural Society for the preservation of vibrant Tagin culture and identity.

"We will steadfastly work on it, as, with changing times, we should not erode our culture," he asserted.

Khandu lauded the people for supporting developmental projects initiated by the state and central governments, which, he said, have changed the overall scenario of the district.

Talking about connectivity, he said that the portion of the Trans Arunachal Highway that passes through the district connecting it with the rest of the state will be completed by April this year.

"Those executing the project have informed me that the road will be completed within the next two months and one bridge on the highway will be ready by April," he informed.

Khandu appreciated the local representatives for quality work in developing Daporijo township roads and assured that the left-out township roads will also be sanctioned by the state government very soon.

Laying the foundation stone of the Si Donyi Festival Ground on the occasion, Khandu asked the elders and leaders of the district to design it in such a way that the entire complex showcases the rich, vibrant tradition and cultural heritage of the Tagin community.

All four legislators of the district - Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, MLAs Tanya Soki, Rode Bui and Nyato Dukam - were also present at the celebration. (ANI)

