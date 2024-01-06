Mumbai, January 6: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 154 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took place in Mumbai and Nagpur, a health official said. The number of cases of the JN.1 variant reached 139 in the state, he added. Mumbai reported 21 COVID-19 cases, the official said.

A health department bulletin said 14,790 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, comprising 12,369 Rapid Antigen Tests and 2,421 through the RT-PCR method. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Reports 171 Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths; JN.1 Variant Tally Now 110.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent, as per the bulletin. The positivity rate, or number of cases per 100 tests, is 1.04 per cent.

