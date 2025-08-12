Shi Yomi (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The serene valley of Menchuka came alive on Tuesday with patriotic fervour as the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Civil Administration came together to organise a spectacular Har Ghar Tiranga Rally as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Over 600 participants, including school children, locals and uniformed personnel, marched in unison from the iconic Menchuka Gate to the Menchuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG), their voices echoing with resounding chants of patriotism.

The rally was a vibrant display of unity, where the Tricolour fluttered proudly against the backdrop of Arunachal's breathtaking hills. As part of the celebrations, National Flags were distributed to school children and residents, inspiring households to join the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and instilling a sense of pride in the nation's symbol.

The event symbolised the bond between the Armed Forces and the local community in the border region, reinforcing the message that patriotism knows no boundaries--geographical or otherwise. As the rally concluded, the air remained charged with pride, unity and the promise of a brighter, stronger India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, noting that it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour.

He also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.

Responding to the Ministry of Culture's posts about phenomenal participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Prime Minister posted on X, "Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.

"In an X post, the Ministry of Culture emphasised, "We are elated to see the enthusiasm surrounding the #HarGharTiranga campaign. From Kashmir to Lakshadweep and from Gujarat to Sikkim, the heartwarming images of people proudly hoisting the Tricolour show the deep connection that every Indian has with the National Flag." (ANI)

