New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): At a grand Ramleela celebration, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal invoked the timeless message of Lord Ram, and said that the tradition connected people to their roots and reminded children of India's rich Hindu culture, stated a press release.

Emphasising that Lord Ram's sacrifice embodied the values of duty, obedience, and service, the AAP Chief said the ideal life of Shri Ram continued to inspire generations to walk the path of truth, sacrifice, service, and righteousness.

Extending his festive greetings, the AAP Supremo wished joy, prosperity, and blessings for all on Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

The Ramleela was organised by AAP MLA from Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar in Mayur Vihar Phase-3.

Addressing people after the Ramleela, Kejriwal said "I came here and had the chance to sit with all of you and watch the Ramleela. It felt very good. I see that many children have also come to watch it. In my childhood, I remember that every year without fail, my parents would take me to watch the complete Ramleela every single day. Ramayan is an important part of our Hindu culture. Modern life has become so fast that we slowly start forgetting our culture. On this occasion, we get an opportunity to bring our children along and show them the Ramleela, to make them aware of the Ramayan."

Highlighting the inspiration drawn from the life of Lord Ram, he said, "We get a lot of inspiration from the life of Lord Ram. The kind of sacrifice he made is remarkable. Lord Ram was about to become the king the very next morning. King Dashrath called him to his chamber, and Maa Kaikeyi said that the next day he should hand over the throne of Ayodhya to Bharat and go to exile for fourteen years. A man who was going to become king the next morning, who was loved deeply by all the citizens of Ayodhya, who wanted him to be their king--had he said once that he would not go and that he would be the king, the entire public would have stood with him."

"But then he would not have been Ram. The sacrifice he showed--on the command of his father and mother, without a moment's hesitation, with a smile on his face, laughing and smiling--he left for fourteen years of exile and handed over the throne to Bharat. From him, we learn sacrifice, obeying parents, and serving them. These are all lessons we learn from the Ramayan," asserted the AAP Chief.

Extending festival greetings, Arvind Kejriwal said, "I pray to God to keep all of you happy. I extend to you my heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Dussehra, Ramleela, Navratri, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. Many festivals are coming, and I wish that all of them bring you great joy and blessings." (ANI)

