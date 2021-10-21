New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As dengue cases continue to rise in Delhi, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to reduce the number of beds reserved for treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals by almost 30 per cent.

The government has reduced 750 reserved beds for treating COVID-19 patients to 450 beds at Lok Nayak jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital.

Similarly, at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the beds have been reduced from 600 to 350.

The government also asked the private hospitals and nursing home, which has over 100 beds in total, to reduce 30 per cent beds for treating COVID-19 patients to 10 per cent. This would help the people to avail dengue treatment at private hospitals. (ANI)

