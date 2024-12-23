Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): The picturesque capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, transformed into a winter wonderland on Monday as light snowfall blanketed the "Queen of Hills" in pristine white.

The much-awaited fresh snowfall brought smiles to the faces of locals and tourists alike. Tourists flocked to the town's scenic spots to enjoy the mesmerizing views and the joy of experiencing falling snow.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh is expected to remain dry for the next two days, with temperatures set to rise slightly. However, as per predictions, a fresh spell of snowfall is likely in the region again on December 27 and 28, particularly in the higher altitudes, including Shimla.

Tourists from various parts of India, who were lucky enough to witness this magical moment, shared their excitement and joy.

Khyati, a tourist from Bengaluru, expressed her amazement. "I am actually from Bengaluru, and this is my first snowfall. We were told that the snowfall would begin after we left, so we did not expect it, but it happened today. We're having so much fun enjoying it. Shimla is incredibly beautiful, and the people here are so kind. We will definitely visit again during the snowfall season," she said.

For Palak, a tourist from Chandigarh, the snowfall came as a pleasant surprise. "Initially, we didn't get to see any snowfall. We were returning to Chandigarh disappointed, but witnessing this snowfall has been such a unique experience. Although we've seen settled snow before, this is the first time we've seen fresh snowfall. I'm here with all my cousins, and it has been so much fun. This is one of the best trips of my life. My message to everyone is to visit Shimla; it's even better if you can witness snowfall!" Said Palak a tourist from Chandigarh.

Prachi, another tourist from Chandigarh, described the experience as a dream come true:

"It's amazing. I truly feel like this is the land of God. We didn't expect snowfall at all. As soon as we checked out of our hotel and were heading back, it was like a dream come true. We had seen settled snow in Manali earlier, but this fresh snowfall in Shimla made our trip worthwhile. It has been a truly delightful experience," said Prachi, another tourist.

Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar of the IMD Himachal Pradesh said that the hills will receive snowfall after December 27.

"On December 23, Himachal Pradesh experienced light snowfall and rain. If we talk about Shimla city today, light fresh snowfall is occurring and is expected to continue for four to five hours in and around Shimla. Light rain and snowfall will persist in the high hills until the evening. On December 27, snowfall is expected in the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh, and on December 28, under the influence of a western disturbance, rain and snowfall are likely across most parts of the state. Moderate snowfall is expected in the middle and high hills on December 28," said Shobhit Katiyar while speaking to ANI.

"Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh have dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours and are expected to remain low for the next four days. Shimla recorded a temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is 2-3 degrees below normal. The IMD predicts that the temperature will hover between 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next three to five days.," he further added.

"The cold wave is also impacting the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh, such as Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and parts of Chamba, where temperatures are expected to stay low for the next four days.In anticipation of worsening cold conditions, an orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts. Locals and tourists have been advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this cold spell."Katiyar said.

The enchanting snowfall has added to Shimla's allure as a winter destination, drawing more visitors to experience its beauty. With another round of snowfall expected later this week, Shimla is set to remain a favorite for winter enthusiasts looking to create unforgettable memories amidst the snow-clad hills. (ANI)

