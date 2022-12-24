Asansol (West Bengal) [India], December 24 (ANI): A team of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached the house of BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari and his councillor wife on Saturday to investigate the December 14 stampede that reportedly took place following a meeting and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's blanket distribution ceremony.

The team reached Tiwari's house on Saturday morning. The seven-member team of police officials included two ACPs.

The stampede allegedly occurred after BJP leader Adhikari left the spot.

Following the incident, Asansol Police said, the blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened.

"A blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. 3 people died in it and 5 were injured. We'll investigate the matter and take action," Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam had said following the incident.

BJP had alleged a conspiracy on part of the ruling Trinamool Congress that led to the stampede. Speaking to ANI following the incident, BJP leader and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan said that the stampede was a conspiracy by the TMC to frame Adhikari. "The TMC has repeatedly tried to frame Suvendu Adhikari," the MP had said.

He had alleged that some criminals visited the spot after the BJP leader left and triggered the stampede. (ANI)

