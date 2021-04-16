New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Asiad Circus has moved a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of a letter issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) barring it from functioning for alleged violation of various animal protection laws.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the AWBI and sought its stand on the plea by the circus which has contended that the Board inspected its owner's residence and not its premises, which was at a different location, for finding out the conditions in which the animals were being kept.

The inspection was carried out on the orders of the high court passed in two PILs moved by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and he tFederation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) for protection of animals in circuses stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court asked the AWBI whether it can carry out a fresh inspection of the circus at the place where it was keeping the animals.With the suggestion, it listed the matter for further hearing on August 20.

The circus has urged the court to quash the December 2020 letter of the AWBI barring its operations and to pass directions permitting it to resume functioning.

