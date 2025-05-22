New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav celebrated the significant rise in India's lion population, which he said has increased to 891 from 674 in 2020, describing it as a "landmark success" in wildlife conservation.

In a post on X, Yadav credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, both as Gujarat Chief Minister and Indian Prime Minister, for prioritising Project Lion and driving this achievement.

He also congratulated forest officials, wildlife lovers, and environment enthusiasts for their role in this success. He urged everyone to continue working toward a "Viksit Bharat where humans prosper along with wildlife."

"It is really heartening to note that the number of lions in India has risen to 891 from 674 in 2020. This astounding success of conservation has been achieved due to the concerted efforts of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, who first as Gujarat CM, and then as Indian PM, made Project Lion a priority area of action," the Union Environment Minister said.

"I congratulate each and every individual from forest officials, wildlife lovers to environment enthusiasts for this success. Let us keep working to ensure Viksit Bharat is one where humans prosper along with wildlife," he said, emphasizing the collective commitment needed to sustain and build upon this achievement.

Building on this shared vision, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and consistent support towards wildlife conservation. He said,"Respected Prime Minister, my heartfelt gratitude to you for your vision and continued encouragement to protect the Asiatic lion and other wildlife. The efforts being made to protect wildlife in Gujarat under your guidance have generated unprecedented awareness among local people and tourists alike about lion conservation. 'Project Lion' has become the cornerstone in creating an ecosystem for the conservation and promotion of lions. Gujarat is committed to work with full energy with the central government to carry these efforts forward uninterruptedly."

Patel also appreciated the commitment shown by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and thanked all those involved in making Project Lion a success on the ground.

Responding to CM Bhupendra Patel's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his reaction on X, saying: "Very exciting information! It brings me immense happiness to see that under 'Project Lion', the efforts being undertaken are not only providing a suitable environment for lions in Gujarat but also ensuring their protection."

The Union Environment Ministry has approved Project Lion with a budget of Rs 2,927.71 crore for Asiatic Lion conservation.

Project Lion stands as a transformative initiative dedicated to the conservation and expansion of the Asiatic lion population, ensuring their long-term survival through strategic habitat management and community participation.

It encompasses a wide range of strategies, including habitat and population management, wildlife health, human-wildlife conflict mitigation, local community participation, tourism development, scientific research, training, eco-development, and biodiversity conservation.

To strengthen lion conservation, 237 beat guards (162 men, 75 women) were recruited in 2024. They patrol protected areas, prevent conflicts, and safeguard lion habitats. 92 rescue vehicles have been deployed for swift wildlife emergency response, rescue of wild animals and ensuring timely medical care and to reduce human-wildlife conflict, 11,000 machans have been built, helping farmers protect crops while ensuring safety and coexistence with lions. A key safety measure is the construction of parapet walls around 55,108 open wells to prevent wildlife falls, reduce fatalities, and protect animals and water sources.

The launch of Project Lion marks a historic moment in India's conservation journey. With Gujarat leading the way, the initiative will ensure the long-term survival and well-being of Asiatic lions, solidifying India's position as a global leader in wildlife conservation. (ANI)

