New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has told the government to press the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts to share their response at the earliest on its recommendation that judges can go for "staggered" vacation keeping in mind the huge pendency of cases.

The action taken report of the Standing Committee on Law and Personnel on its earlier report on "Judicial Processes and Their Reforms" was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The committee, in the action taken report, recalled its earlier recommendation that staggered vacation by individual judges at different times of the year will ensure courts are not shut for nearly two months every year.

In its response, the Department of Justice in the law ministry told the panel that its recommendation has been sent to the Supreme Court and the registrar generals of the high courts after due approval of the minister. "Their response is awaited," the government said.

"The department may take up the issue with the Supreme Court and the Registrar Generals of the High Courts to forward their response on the recommendations of the Committee regarding staggered vacation by individual judges at different times of the year, at the earliest so that the issue of vacation can be settled for once and all," the committee told the government.

It said once this issue is finalised, the courts will have more days at their disposal that will enable them to reduce the pendency of cases and mitigate the inconvenience presently being faced by litigants.

The parliamentary panel had earlier said that it is of the view that the suggestion of former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha that instead of all judges going on vacation at one time, individual judges should take their leave at different times through the year so that the courts are constantly open and there are always benches present to hear cases.

