Rajgarh, Aug 21 (PTI) A case was registered against a motorist for allegedly slapping a woman working at a toll plaza following a dispute over paying the road tax in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a toll plaza on Rajgarh-Bhopal road on Saturday afternoon under the Biaora Dehat police station limits.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Rajkumar Gurjar, a resident of Jarkadiyakhedi village, hit a woman staffer working at the toll plaza when she asked for his Aadhaar card as proof to show that he is a local resident to avail of the exemption in paying the road tax, said Biaora Dehat police station incharge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi.

Gurjar's vehicle was without a FASTag- electronic toll payment system, the officer said, adding that Gurjar told the woman that he was a villager.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Gurjar who is on the run, he added.

