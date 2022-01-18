Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A man allegedly bit off the thumb of a bar owner here following a squabble over payment of bill, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Sunil Kumar and his friend had a few drinks at the bar in Jansath town of the district.

Also Read | Realme 9i Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

When the owner, Ashok Kumar, asked him to pay the bill, an argument ensued and his thumb was bitten off by Sunil Kumar.

We have arrested Sunil Kumar and his friend while the bar owner is recuperating in a hospital, a police official said.

Also Read | Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Order Today in India; Here's Where You Can Find It and How To Pre-Book.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)