All four accused of Udaipur killing incident were produced before NIA court on July 2 (Photo:ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Assailants involved in the 'brutal' murder of Kanhaiyya Lal Teli, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, circulated a video of the assault with the assertion to promote "enmity on religious ground" and to create "panic and terror" amongst the masses across the country.

The information is mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 29, a day after the killing of the deceased following order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Man Booked for Forcing Wife To Attend Wife-Swapping Parties.

The FIR is based on the complaint of Kanhaiyya's son Yash Teli, a resident of Rajasthan's Housing Board Colony, regarding the brutal killing of his father by two assailants armed with sharp weapons at his shop 'Suprim Tailor', Bhoot Mahal Maaldas street, Udaipur.

Two workers of the shop were also injured by the assailants in the incident, mentions the FIR.

Also Read | Nupur Sharma Prophet Remarks: Ajmer Man Who Announced Reward for Decapitating Nupur Sharma Arrested by Police.

"The assailants also circulated the video of the murder of Kanhaiyya Lal Teli on social media with assertion promoting enmity on religious ground and to create panic and terror amongst the masses across the country," reads the FIR.

The brutal killing took place on June 28 (Tuesday) between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at NIA through an order issued by the MHA's Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29.

Earlier the case was registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur district under various sections of the Indian Pena Code (IPC) and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act relating to the murder of Kanhaiyya by two assailants armed with sharp weapons at his shop "Suprim Tailor".

"Whereas, the Central government is of the opinion that the Scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 has been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offence and its ramifications on national security, it is required to be investigated by the National," reads the NIA FIR.

Followed by MHA's order, the NIA, in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, took up the investigation of the case and the Central agency's Superintendent of Police Ravi Choudhary, an IPS officer, was directed to take up the investigation of the case as the Chief Investigation Officer.

NIA re-registered the case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against the accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Telli.Pursuant to the registration of the case, NIA teams were also rushed to Udaipur and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case was initiated.

The two accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were taken into custody during the investigation of the case.

As per the agency, the accused, both residents of Udaipur, are being questioned at NIA's Jaipur office.

NIA's six to 10-member team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General rank officer is probing the matter.

Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well.

The victim was killed as he reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)