Guwahati, May 15 (PTI) Academician Professor Upasana Mahanta has become the first Indian to be appointed to the Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council (SHEAC) constituted by Cambridge International.

She has been inducted into the globally prestigious body, which brings together senior leaders in admissions and enrolment from the world's most renowned universities, a statement issued on Thursday said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The SHEAC includes members from institutions such as the University of Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, University of Toronto, and Monash University.

This council plays a critical role in shaping how Cambridge qualifications are recognised globally, ensuring their alignment with the dynamic landscape of higher education, the statement said.

Also Read | US To Impose 5% Tax on Funds Immigrants Are Sending Back Home, Know How the New Remittance Tax Could Hurt NRIs, Green Card and H-1B Visa Holders.

Hailing from Sivasagar, Mahanta is dean at O P Jindal Global University and is an alumna of Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of British Columbia in Canada.

She had earlier served as a faculty member at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, and her academic work has focused on law, gender, and social justice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)