Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a two-day conference of the superintendent of police at Golaghat district of Assam on Sunday.

Amit Shah who is on a three-day visit to the state is ready to inaugurate the third two-day conference of the superintendent of police around 4.30 pm on Sunday along with the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswas. The SP conference is scheduled to be held at the Police Training Centre at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday chaired a review meeting over the Assam floods in Guwahati. Amit Shah on Friday asserted that Assam must come up with a long-term plan which would provide protection from floods for decades to come.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 8.9 million people in the state have been affected by the flood and landslides that struck Assam this year.

Later, on Sunday the Union Minister addressed the regional meeting on drug trafficking and national security, along with the DGPs and officers of north-eastern states emphasizing the target of making India 'drug-free'.

"Our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of 'Drug-free India' on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. All the government departments and government agencies are working towards it. But, it is also our responsibility to make sure that our PM's target is completed", Amit Shah addressed.

"Today, only you all saw how we destroyed 40000 kg of drugs. The Home Ministry had set a target of destroying 75,000 kg of drugs but we have already destroyed 1,50,000 kg of drugs," Shah said.

"But, just stopping the drug smuggling is not enough, we have to find the entire nexus and everyone involved in it. We have to work in the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top manner to solve the problem," he added.

The Home Minister called for cooperation among the northeastern states and assured of taking further steps to solve the problem.

The SP conference to be inaugurated by Shah will be the third two-day such conference in the state.

Earlier, the second two-day SP conference was held at Duliajan in Assam's Dibrugarh district in January this year.

The first SP conference was held at Kaziranga in June last year. (ANI)

