Agra, October 9: A shocking incident has come to light from Firozabad where a woman who had been locked up in a room and chained by her own father was freed by the police who were notified by an NGO. The woman's father had kept her locked in the room for her alleged mental illness.

She was finally freed this week, thanks to help extended by former mayor of Agra and BJP MLA from Hathras, Anjula Mahaur. Sapna, the woman who is a resident of Mohammadabad village of Firozabad’s Tundla ate meals slid to her through a door and took baths with water thrown across windows, reported TOI.

Mahaur was informed of the case by members of local NGO Sewa Bharti. A group of women from the organisation went to examine the situation after Sapna’s father, Girish Chand, passed away recently. Gurugram Shocker: Teenage Boy Rapes Girl Child After Offering Her Candies, Sent to Correctional Home in Faridabad

They found Sapna in a very bad shape. She was surrounded by filth and herself was covered with it. They help clean her up and gave her new clothes to wear. UP Shocker: 12-Year-Old Rape Survivor Delivers Baby Through C-Section at Medical College in Meerut

MLA Mahaur in the meantime spoke to Sapna's family and convinced her to move her to a mental health facility in Agra. Here the doctors are examining her and have expressed hope that she should be fine in a few weeks.

Mahaur said that Sapna had been imprisoned in the room when she was only 17 years old which means that she was a minor at that time and has spent the best part of her life chained and locked up in that room.

Some of her neighbours said that they had known about Sapna's condition and had repeatedly told the family to show her to a doctor, but her family always told them to stay away from their family matter. However, her family refused to comment on the matter.

