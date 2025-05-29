Kaziranga (Assam) [India] May 29 (ANI) : An armed poacher was killed in a fierce gun fight between security personnel and a group of poachers in Assam's Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, according to a release statement.

Forest staff and police recovered one AK-56 rifle, 10 rounds of live ammunition, one .303 rifle with three rounds of live ammunition, a bag containing an axe, food items, and one torch from the encounter site.

Also Read | Indore Couple Disappearance: Raja Raghuvanshi, His Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Remain Missing After Arriving in Meghalaya for Honeymoon; Rain and Treacherous Terrain Hinder Search Operation.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that on May 28 night at around 8 pm, the Range Officer, Eastern Range (Agaratoli), received credible information regarding an armed attack on frontline staff stationed at Balidubi Camp in the national park by unidentified poachers.

She added, "All forest camps were immediately placed on high alert, and additional security teams were swiftly deployed to the area. The forest department and local police initiated a joint search operation. At around 10:30 pm, as the joint team reached the Dhanbari area, they detected suspicious movement consistent with the presence of armed individuals. The team issued a warning, instructing the suspects to stop and identify themselves. In response, the armed poachers opened fire on the security personnel."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Exercising utmost restraint, the joint team returned controlled fire in self-defence. The exchange of fire continued for approximately 30 minutes. Once the situation was deemed safe, the area was thoroughly searched. The operation resulted in the discovery of one unidentified, injured armed individual, who was found in possession of an AK-56 rifle and 11 rounds of live ammunition. Additionally, a .303 rifle with three rounds of live ammunition, a bag containing an axe, food items, and a torch were recovered from the scene," Ghosh said in a statement.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve further said that the injured individual was immediately transported to Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital, Bokakhat, where he was declared brought dead by the attending medical officer.

"A comprehensive search operation is ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the incident. The Forest Department and Police remain committed to ensuring the safety of Kaziranga National Park and its personnel," she said.

Earlier on May 21, one armed poacher was neutralised in the Duramari area in Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, and security personnel recovered a .303 rifle, one handbag, and an axe.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)