Guwahati, May 29: A massive search and rescue operation is underway in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills to trace an Indore couple, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, who have been missing since May 23 after renting a two-wheeler from Keating Road in Shillong to visit Sohra (Cherrapunji), a popular tourist destination about 60 km from the state capital. The couple, who had recently married on May 11, were on their honeymoon. Their disappearance has triggered a multi-agency operation involving the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local villagers, and specialised rescue units.

The newlyweds had travelled from Indore to Guwahati, visiting the Maa Kamakhya temple before reaching Shillong. They hired a two-wheeler from Keating Road on May 22 to explore the scenic landscapes of Sohra. However, they failed to return the vehicle as scheduled, and the scooter was later found abandoned near Sohrarim village on May 23, with the keys still in the ignition. Couple Goes Missing in Shillong: Newly Married Couple From Indore Disappears During Their Honeymoon in Meghalaya, Their Rented Scooter Found Abandoned in Osra Hill.

Terrain Hampers Search Efforts

Authorities say the couple’s last confirmed location was Mawlakhait village after they checked out of Shipara Homestay in Nongriat on May 23. The area is known for its dense forests, deep gorges, and treacherous terrain, which have made search efforts extremely difficult. Heavy rains in the area has also hindered the search operations. Despite deploying over 60 personnel, including police, SDRF, and local volunteers, no trace of the couple has been found.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, the couple was guided to the double-decker root bridge in Nongriat on May 22, stayed there overnight, and then departed without a guide the next morning. Their mobile phones were last geo-located in Mawlakhait and have since been switched off. Karnataka: Hyderabad Doctor Goes Missing After Jumping Into Tungabhadra River During Trip With Friends in Koppal; Search On (See Pics and Video).

Drones, Sniffer Dogs Join Search Teams

On Wednesday, search operations intensified with the addition of drones from the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) and K9 units, covering difficult terrains from Mawkdok, Umdiengpoh, to Sohra Rim. Special Operations Teams (SOT) and local defence parties combed trekking routes and gorges from dawn to dusk. Despite the efforts, there was still no breakthrough by the time of this report.

A senior home department official told PTI that efforts are focused on tracking the couple’s path using terrain analysis and drone footage. The untraceable status of their phones adds complexity to the case.

Eyewitness Accounts and Village Assistance

The scooter was first spotted by locals and reported by the Sordar (village chief) of Sohrarim. Paiadonbor Kharpuri, Secretary of the village, confirmed that community members have been actively assisting in the search since Sunday. “We’ve covered forests, gorges, and trails, but there’s been no success so far,” he said.

Authorities are also probing a resort near Osra Hill, another location where the couple may have visited. The spread of clues — scooter location, last homestay, breakfast site — across multiple locations has deepened the mystery.

Family Joins Search, MP Police Steps In

Raja’s brother Vipin and Sonam’s brother Govind have travelled to Meghalaya to assist in the operation. Using photos and Google Maps, Govind helped narrow down the couple’s last known movements. Meanwhile, Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Singh has tasked DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Kumar Tripathi with coordinating efforts with Meghalaya authorities.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani Seek Swift Action

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke directly with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, urging “quick and effective” action. He later posted on X, calling the incident “extremely worrying.”

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani visited Shillong on Wednesday and met with Meghalaya’s DGP Idashisha Nongrang. Accompanied by members of the Raghuvanshi family, Lalwani said tribal villagers in the region have been questioned, but no leads have emerged yet.

He said that piecing together scattered clues — the couple’s scooter, locations visited, and belongings — could unlock the case. He also reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of Indore citizens remains a top priority.

Tourism Safe, Says Meghalaya Minister

Despite the ongoing operation, senior Meghalaya Cabinet Minister AL Hek, who visited Sohra, assured that the area remains safe for tourists. “The incident is unfortunate but isolated. Sohra is safe, and tourists I met were comfortable,” he said.

He also said that local communities, police, and the administration are working tirelessly to locate the Indore couple. The government has urged anyone with information to come forward, while the Raghuvanshi family has offered a reward of INR 5 lakh for any credible lead.

Second Disappearance in Two Months

This is the second disappearance of tourists in Meghalaya since April, raising broader concerns about safety in remote trekking areas. However, local officials maintain that both cases appear unrelated and are being treated with the highest urgency.

As the search enters its seventh day, the families of Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, as well as officials from two states, remain hopeful for a breakthrough.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).