Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A ministerial-level meeting between the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments was held in Itanagar on Monday to discuss the inter-state border issue.

The meeting was held in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his Cabinet colleagues and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Assam ministers Keshab Mahanta, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Bimal Bora, Sanjoy Kishan and the long-pending border issue between the two neighbouring states were discussed during the meeting.

Following the signing of the historic Namsai Declaration, 12 regional committees were formed to jointly inspect the disputed areas between the two states.

Today's meeting discussed feedback received by these committees after the joint field visits.

The meeting was a significant step towards resolving the inter-state border issue.

The border issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be resolved on a permanent basis through a meeting between the Chief Ministers of both states by November this year.

The meeting was attended by seven ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Sanjoy Kishan, Bimal Bora, MLAs Ranjit Dutta and Bolin Chetia, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Union Home Ministry (North East) officer AK Mishra, the government of Assam's Border Protection & Development Department Commissioner & Secretary GD Tripathi, DCs of concerned districts and senior departmental officers of both states. (ANI)

