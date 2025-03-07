Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed seven Amendment Bills related to the autonomous councils. These bills allow the Governor of the state to take charge of the autonomous councils if holding elections in these councils becomes impracticable after the term or extended term.

The amendment bills were passed on Mising, Rabha Hasong, Tiwa, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Deuri and Bodo Kachari Autonomous Councils.

If holding elections for these councils becomes impracticable after the term or extended term, the amendment empowers the Governor to assume all or some powers of the General and Executive Councils and appoint a person, Interim Committee, or Authority to carry out their functions and duties.

"If the Governor is satisfied that circumstances so exist which render holding of the elections impracticable, after completion of the term of office or the extended term, he may assume to himself all or any of the powers and functions of the General Council and the Executive Council, and appoint such person or Interim Committee or any Authority as he may specify, who shall exercise of powers, functions and duties of the Council," said in the amendment bills.

On the other hand, Assam Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "The process of holding elections to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council has already been initiated. The Tribal Affairs department has also written to the State Election Commission to hold elections to the Mising and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the Assam government has secured investment commitments worth approximately Rs 5 lakh crore through multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah announced on Wednesday.

"Advantage Assam 2.0 was held on February 25-26 very successfully. Around Rs 5 lakh crore MoUs were signed in different sectors. Now, we will scrutinise all the MoUs, department-wise. We will form a committee; after the scrutiny, discussions will be held on which all projects can be implemented here," Borah told ANI. (ANI)

