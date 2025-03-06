Guwahati, Mar 6 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed amendment Bills related to seven autonomous councils, authorising the governor to take over the functioning of these bodies if holding of elections is found to be "impractical" even at the end of the mandated extended term of the elected committees.

Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu, who introduced the Bills, said that there is a provision of extending the term of the elected councils running these bodies for a maximum of one year.

"The problem will arise if elections cannot be held even after the end of the extended period. And hence, these amendment Bills have been brought," he said.

The amendment Bills pertained to Mising Autonomous Council, Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council, Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council, Deori Autonomous Council, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and Tiwa Autonomous Council.

The amendment states that if the governor is "satisfied that circumstances so exist which render holding of elections impractical" after the completion of the term or extended term of the general council and the executive council, he may assume to himself any or all of the powers and functions of these councils and appoint any person or interim council or authority to exercise the powers and functions.

The normal term of the elected councils is five years.

Taking part in a discussion on the Bills, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Debabrata Saikia of the Congress maintained that the arrangement for the interim period can also be done by bringing an ordinance and there was no need for making amendments to the original Acts.

Another Congress MLA, Abdur Rasheed Mandal, said the amendment will "weaken the councils" and give power to the governor to practically take over the functioning of these bodies.

AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam pointed out that the amendment Bills do not specify the period for which the governor can take over the councils, while Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi maintained that the elected bodies should be given interim power for a specified period to continue with powers and functions till holding of elections.

The minister, responding to the opposition MLAs, cited the instance of the creation of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council.

Pegu said after the new council was formed post-2020, the areas under it had to be delimitated which led to changes in jurisdiction of other autonomous councils as well.

"The change in jurisdiction of existing councils and formation of the new council was done smoothly, but in the process, the period of extended one year is about to be over. So, we have brought these amendment Bills to ensure the interim period before the elections are held is taken care of," the minister maintained.

He said the government was committed to holding the elections on time, with the voter list for Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council already been published.

In the case of the other autonomous councils as well, the process is expected to be started from September or October, he added.

Referring to an amendment specific to the Tiwa Autonomous Council, besides the one empowering the governor to take charge, Pegu said the number of constituencies under the council has increased by two following the change in jurisdiction.

As such, the number of seats in the general council has been increased to 42, of which 38 will be elected members and four nominated by the government from among groups not represented in the council, the minister added.

While the Congress withdrew its amendment motions following assurance by the minister of steps for the timely conduct of polls, Independent MLA Gogoi did not withdraw his amendments.

All the seven Bills were passed by a voice vote in the assembly.

