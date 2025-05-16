Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI): Following a significant victory in the recent Panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Assam Pradesh will convene an important extended executive meeting on May 21 in Jorhat, as stated in an official announcement.

The meeting will be graced by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and chaired by the State BJP President, Dilip Saikia.

The session will witness the presence of Sambit Patra, BJP National Spokesperson and North East Coordinator; Harish Dwivedi, State In-Charge; Union Minister Pabitra Margherita; National Secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa; alongside Assam Ministers, MLAs, MPs, State Committee office bearers, Presidents of District Committees, District In -Charges and Co-Incharges, and key executives from the Autonomous Councils.

The first session will include presidents, in-charges, and co-incharges of the BJP's 39 organisational districts, along with state committee office bearers. In the second session, ministers, MPs, and MLAs will also join the deliberations.

This meeting holds great organisational significance. It will conduct a detailed review of the recent Panchayat election outcomes and strategise for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections and other future electoral battles, as stated in the release.

The release further mentioned that discussions will also focus on assessing the current socio-political landscape across Upper, Lower, and Southern Assam and charting a comprehensive roadmap for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

Moreover, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP aims to further strengthen the ongoing development journey in Assam, ensuring inclusive progress for all communities.

A detailed action plan to accelerate this growth will be outlined during the extended executive meeting. (ANI)

