Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) The Assam Police on Monday prohibited fireworks and bursting of crackers in a 500-metre radius from Indian Oil Corporation's Guwahati refinery and OIL's pumping station along with oil pipelines here.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The order, which came into effect immediately, was issued in view of the safety and security of these installations and people living in the vicinity of these facilities.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Section 144 was imposed in areas falling within the 500-metre radius from the Guwahati refinery in Noonmati and Oil India Ltd's pumping station in Satgaon, according to an order issued by the city's central police district Deputy Commissioner Diganta K.

The prohibitory order, which was issued ahead of Kali puja, Diwali and Chhath puja, will also be effective in silence zones in the central police district.

"...fireworks and bursting of crackers in the vicinity of the installations may cause fire as huge quantities of highly volatile and inflammable petroleum products are stored there," the order said.

If such acts are allowed to occur, there is every likelihood of imminent danger to the safety and security of these installations and people residing in their vicinity, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)