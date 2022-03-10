Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the Majuli assembly constituency after its candidate Bhuban Gam won the by-election of the constituency defeating the joint opposition candidate Chitraranjan Basumutary of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) with a margin of 42,141 votes on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam office confirmed, "BJP candidate Bhuban Gam won by defeating AJP candidate Chittaranjan Basumatary with a margin of 42,141 votes."

The BJP candidate secured 67,242 votes while AJP candidate Basumatary came second by securing 25,101 votes. Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Bhaity Richong secured 2,265 votes and 1,642 voters cased their vote on NOTA.

The winning candidate was handed over a Victory Certificate by the Returning Officer of Majuli.

The main opposition party in the state, Congress didn't contest the by-poll and left the seat to Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) in a bid not to divide anti-BJP votes and Raijor Dal had also extended their support to the AJP candidate.

The bypoll in this constituency was necessitated after former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation from the Assembly. (ANI)

