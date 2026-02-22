Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared highlights from his address delivered at the launch of multiple development projects in Meerut, underscoring the Centre's focus on infrastructure, MSME growth and making Uttar Pradesh a leading economic powerhouse.

In a series of posts on X on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that the BJP has always prioritised both policy and intent along with development. Citing the Meerut Metro as a key example, he noted that the project would benefit a wide section of society, from farmers to artisans in the region.

PM Modi highlighted that global agreements signed by his government in recent years are set to accelerate the growth of MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, giving fresh momentum to local industries.

"The global agreements that our government has made in recent years will give new momentum to the growth of MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut," he said in event.

Expressing confidence in the state's progress, he asserted that the BJP's "double-engine government" is committed to making Uttar Pradesh the largest economy in the country.

"I assure you that the BJP's double-engine government will leave no stone unturned in making Uttar Pradesh the largest economy in the country. Only when Uttar Pradesh develops will India truly develop," he said.

Calling the day historic for infrastructure development in the country, the Prime Minister said he felt proud to dedicate the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation, describing it as a major step towards building world-class connectivity.

He further emphasised that the government remains fully committed to making travel more seamless and convenient for citizens. The Meerut Metro network, he said, will significantly ease the lives of local residents.

PM Modi also shared that his interaction with children during the metro journey made the experience memorable, and added that the enthusiasm and excitement of the people of Meerut over the development projects infused him with renewed energy. (ANI)

