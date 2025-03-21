Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Assam cabinet has permitted shops in major cities of the state, Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar to operate 24/7, with the aim of boosting economy to encourage trade, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. Liquor shops and bars in those cities have been exempt from this approval, with them operating the same times as before.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting which was held in Dibrugarh on Thursday, which is set to be the state's second capital, as per CM Sarma.

"Now shops can operate 24*7 in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar and with extended timings in other areas without compromising on worker rights and conveniences! P.S- This decision is not applicable for liquor shops and bars," read a post by the Assam CM.

With the aim of ensuring worker protections, Sarma also clarified on the rules for working hours of employees, with no worker being allowed to work for more than 48 hours in a week or 9 hours in a day. Additionally, no worker will be asked to work for more than 5 hours continuously unless a break of not less than half an hour is given to them.

Any work beyond the weekly or daily limit of hours will be treated as overtime, which shall not exceed 125 hours across 3 months.

"All other safeguards to the workers available under the Act will continue to remain the same," read a statement from the Chief Minister.

During his visit to Dibrugarh, the CM also reviewed the law and order situation, and the status of ongoing welfare works in the region.

Earlier, a post by the CM read, "Wrapping up a productive day in Dibrugarh by reviewing law & order situation and the status of ongoing welfare works in the region. We are on track to establish the city as Assam's second capital.

The cabinet also took multiple decisions with the aim to boost employment and encourage development across the state, with the approval of granting of Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) for the people of the Moran community; organising statewide health and wellness camps from March 31; waiving off the age limit for the recruitment of National Health Mission employees; creation of the 'Simen-Sissitongani Developmental Block' under Jonai LAC in Dhemaji district; approving Rs 262 crore for the improvement of 207 tea garden roads across 12 districts; aims to usher in a 'clean mining regime' with the approval of the Assam Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 2025.

The new amendment aims to promote a 'clean way of mining' by addressing the PM10 and PM2.5 emissions and utilising mining waste. (ANI)

